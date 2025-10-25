'I Can Play Dirtier': Trump Rules Out Meeting Canadian PM Over Dishonest Ad

US President Donald Trump on Friday indicated he does not plan to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, just moments before departing the White House for his trip to Asia. Asked by reporters whether he intended to hold talks with Carney, who will also be in Asia, Trump replied,“No, I don't have any plan to.”

Trump criticised the actions behind a controversial Canadian advertisement, saying, "What they did is really dishonest. And I heard they were pulling the ad. I didn't know they were putting it on a little bit more. They could have pulled it tonight."He added,“Well, that's dirty playing, but I can play dirtier than they can.”

The comments follow Trump's Thursday announcement terminating trade talks with Canada, threatening to disrupt the economic relationship between the United States and its second-largest trading partner. The decision came in response to what he described as a "fake" ad featuring parts of an anti-tariff speech delivered by former President Ronald Reagan.

On Truth Social, Trump elaborated, "The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts."He further stated,“TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that after speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the US ad campaign would pause on Monday "so that trade talks can resume" - though it will still run during MLB's World Series games over the weekend, CNN reported.

The controversial ads, reportedly paid for by the Ontario government, have been airing on major US networks and reportedly cost $75 million.

