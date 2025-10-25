Will Bobby Deol Return For 'Animal Park'? Here's What We Know

Bobby Deol Animal Park Role Rumor: Bobby Deol won over audiences with his hit films in the 90s. After a long break, he made a comeback with the movie Animal. There are rumors about whether he will appear in the sequel 'Animal Park'

Bobby Deol achieved huge success in the 90s. He became a star after his debut in the movie Barsaat. His angry young man role in the suspense thriller Gupt was also well-loved.

In the last decade, his career was on a decline. He was hardly seen on screen. A small role in the 2022 movie Animal marked his powerful comeback. He is back in the limelight.

In the movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol enters in the last hour, but audiences loved his savage style and his dance with a glass on his head.

In the movie Animal, its next part, Animal Park, was announced. Now the big question is whether Bobby Deol will have a role in it, as he is killed by Ranbir Kapoor's character in the climax of Animal.

Bobby Deol recently answered on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast about his possible role in Animal Park. He openly shared his opinion without any hesitation.

When asked if he would return for Animal Park, Bobby Deol said he can't say anything right now. There's still a lot of time before shooting begins. He might have a flashback or return as a new character. He said anything is possible, but nothing is confirmed yet.