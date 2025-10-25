Karan Singh Grover To Ali Merchant: 6 TV Actors Who Allegedly Cheated On Their Wives

TV Stars Who Cheated on Their Wives: There are many celebs in the TV industry who have cheated on their wives. Some have even admitted it themselves. So, let's find out who these stars are

Karan Singh Grover has been married not once or twice, but three times. He started dating Bipasha Basu while still married to Jennifer Winget. As a result, Jennifer divorced him after some time.

The list also includes Amit Tandon, an actor from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. He himself revealed that he had cheated on his wife even after being married.

Ali Merchant himself confessed to cheating on actress Sara Khan. Everyone was shocked to hear his revelation. He said that Sara herself had caught him red-handed.

Actor Karan Mehra from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is also on this list. He was married to Nisha Rawal, but then suddenly Nisha made serious allegations against him, like having an extramarital affair.

Munawar Faruqui was accused of cheating on his wife in 'Bigg Boss 17'. Hearing this, Munawar became quite emotional.

Abhishek Bajaj, seen in 'Bigg Boss 19', has also been accused of cheating by his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal.