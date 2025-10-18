Schwab Sees Record Crypto Engagement Amid ETF Outflows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Despite a challenging week marked by significant outflows from Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, some traditional financial institutions such as Charles Schwab are displaying robust interest in crypto products. As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, with Bitcoin prices dropping over $10,000 from recent highs, investor sentiment remains cautious yet intrigued by ongoing developments in crypto regulation and ETF offerings.



US Bitcoin ETFs face a total outflow of over $1.2 billion this week amid market turmoil.

BlackRock 's Bitcoin ETF experienced the largest outflow, losing nearly $269 million.

Charles Schwab reports increased engagement with crypto ETFs, holding 20% of U.S. crypto ETPs.

Bitcoin's price decline has disrupted its historical October gains, dropping 6% this month. Analysts remain optimistic about a potential market rebound in the latter half of October.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs listed in the United States endured a turbulent week, with over $1.2 billion in withdrawals, driven by a sharp correction in Bitcoin's price. On Friday alone, the 11 ETFs saw a net outflow of approximately $367 million, compounding the weekly losses. BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust was hit hardest, losing about $269 million, followed by Fidelity's fund with $67.2 million in outflows. Grayscale's GBTC also saw a withdrawal of $25 million, while other ETFs experienced marginal or zero flows.

The selling pressure reflected underlying market volatility, as Bitcoin's price tumbled from over $115,000 on Monday to a low below $104,000 by Friday, marking a significant correction. Despite this, some optimistic voices highlight Bitcoin's historical patterns; October has historically been a strong month for Bitcoin, with gains in ten of the past twelve years. Experts suggest that the second half of October might bring renewed bullishness, especially if Federal Reserve rate cuts materialize as expected.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see red this week. Source: SoSoValue

Schwab Sees Growing Interest in Crypto

Charles Schwab's CEO Rick Wurster remains optimistic about the future of crypto exchange-traded products, emphasizing strong client interest. He noted that Schwab clients currently own 20% of all U.S. crypto ETPs, underscoring institutional appetite for digital assets. Wurster highlighted that visits to Schwab's dedicated crypto platform increased by 90% over the past year, indicating heightened engagement and curiosity among investors.

As one of the largest brokerages in the United States, Schwab's focus on cryptocurrencies is notable. The company already offers crypto ETFs and Bitcoin futures and plans to introduce spot crypto trading to its clients by 2026, signaling a significant step towards mainstream crypto market integration.

Schwab CEO Rick Wurster on crypto ETFs. Source: Nate Geraci

October's Market Disruption

While October has generally been a bullish month for Bitcoin, this year's trend has been disrupted as the price fell by approximately 6%, the worst October performance in recent memory. The decline follows a significant correction from recent all-time highs, sparking concern among investors.

However, analysts remain cautiously optimistic. Many believe that the second half of October could still bring a rally, as historical trends suggest gains often materialize later in the month. Furthermore, the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts could serve as a catalyst for renewed bullish momentum in the cryptocurrency markets.

In summary, despite the recent market turbulence and ETF outflows, the outlook remains mixed with a possibility of recovery driven by macroeconomic factors and continued institutional interest in crypto products.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.