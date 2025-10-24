ICC Fines Afghanistan For Slow Over-Rate Against Zimbabwe

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Afghanistan 25 percent of their match fee for a slow over-rate in their one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

The sanction was imposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after Afghanistan fell five overs short of the required rate, with allowances taken into account, according to the ICC website.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which addresses minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over not completed within the allotted time.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon, third umpire Forster Mutizwa, and fourth umpire Percival Sizara.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi pled guilty and accepted the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The Test saw Zimbabwe secure their first-ever home Test win since 2013, with a comprehensive performance that led them to victory by an innings and 73 runs.

sa