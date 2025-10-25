Major Change For Account Holders! New Bank Rules From November 1

Starting November 1, 2025 (New Bank Rules from November 1), new rules will come into effect in Indian banks. These changes will increase customers' financial security and simplify the claim settlement process.

From November 1, 2025, some key rules will be implemented in Indian banks. These can directly affect your bank account and locker facilities. The banking sector hopes these new changes will make banking more transparent and secure.

Previously, you could only add a maximum of two nominees to a bank account. But under the new rules, you can now add up to four nominees per account. This gives you more control over your money and assets. It will help simplify and speed up the bank claim settlement process.

As per the new rule, banks must now also register the nominee's mobile number and email ID. This ensures that in an emergency or upon the account holder's death, the nominee is quickly informed, and the process of receiving funds is hassle-free. This will help increase accountability in the banking sector.

This change is being implemented based on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has implemented these rules in all banks in 2025. This will provide reliable and transparent service to bank customers.

Overall, these new rules offer bank customers more security, freedom, and control. The ability to add family, friends, or trusted individuals as nominees is expected to ensure financial security.