403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moldovan President Names Alexandru Munteanu as Prime Minister Nominee
(MENAFN) On Friday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced the nomination of Alexandru Munteanu as the country’s next prime minister. Munteanu, a seasoned finance and investment expert, was selected to steer Moldova through its next phase of governance.
In a formal decree, President Sandu conveyed her expectation that Munteanu would successfully form a government that could gain parliamentary support. She highlighted the pressing priorities for the new administration, which include safeguarding national peace, advancing Moldova’s efforts to join the European Union, boosting the economy, and enhancing living conditions for citizens.
Munteanu, 61, is now tasked with presenting his proposed cabinet and policy agenda to parliament. A vote of confidence will follow before the new government can officially take office.
With an extensive background, Munteanu previously served at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., and held academic roles at the Technical University of Moldova.
In a formal decree, President Sandu conveyed her expectation that Munteanu would successfully form a government that could gain parliamentary support. She highlighted the pressing priorities for the new administration, which include safeguarding national peace, advancing Moldova’s efforts to join the European Union, boosting the economy, and enhancing living conditions for citizens.
Munteanu, 61, is now tasked with presenting his proposed cabinet and policy agenda to parliament. A vote of confidence will follow before the new government can officially take office.
With an extensive background, Munteanu previously served at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., and held academic roles at the Technical University of Moldova.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment