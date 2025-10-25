Best Fixed Deposit Rates In October 2025: Top Banks & Small Finance Options
Fixed deposit investments are still popular today. Investors should choose a bank based on their needs and risk appetite.
Despite the popularity of stocks and mutual funds, fixed deposits remain a top choice. While the RBI repo rate is down, some banks still offer attractive interest rates.
A fixed deposit means depositing a sum for a set period. Most banks offer FD schemes from 7 days to 10 years. Interest rates are usually better for tenures of one year or more.
Suryoday SFB: 8.20% (5yr), Jana SFB: 8% (5yr), Slice SFB: 7.75% (18mo), Bandhan: 7.20% (2-3yr). Small banks offer high rates but more risk. Seniors get extra interest.
FDs are safe from market risks. Large banks are secure but offer lower rates. Small banks offer higher interest but with more risk. Choose a bank and tenure based on your needs.
