Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: Landlord's Son Arrested, Cousin Claims Police Threat- What We Know So Far

Maharashtra doctor suicide case is in the spotlight since October 23, when a 28-year-old female medical practitioner was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara district. The victim named her landlord's son and a police officer in her suicide note.

Here's what we know so far



The physician, hailing from Beed district, was posted at a government hospital in Phaltan.

The body of the deceased doctor was found with a suicide note that she wrote on her palm before taking her life.

In the suicide note, she accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions, while a software engineer and her landlord's son, Prashant Bankar, mentally harassed her. She had alleged that the Prashant Bankar harassed her for the past four to five months. The Satara District Police has taken Prashant Bankar into custody, while the suspended police officer remains absconding.

Although, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered, leaders from across party lines demanded an independent inquiry and SIT probe. On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve separately demanded an independent investigation into the alleged suicide.

Calling it an 'extremely serious ' matter, NCP leader from Beed, Dhananjay Munde, urged the authoprities to expediate the probe through fast-track court. He said that of her superiors had allegedly ignored her complaints because she belonged to Beed district or held onto a particular surname or, it was a serious matter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's state ministers vowed an impartial and detailed probe as the Opposition targeted the Mahayuti government over the incident.

"The suicide of this daughter of Marathwada who rose in life by struggling since her birth shows that the protectors have turned predators," ANI quoted former Opposition leader in the legislative council, Danve, as saying.

The victim purportedly complained that police officials had threatened her and inflicted sneer insults over the crime in her home district of Beed. This purported statement was in response to a complaint about her by a subordinate police official. A cousin of the victim alleged that the physician was often pressurised by the police to modify medical test reports of arrested persons brought to the hospital and to change post-mortem reports.

Social activist named Nitin Andhale shared the deceased physician's purported statement given to an inquiry committee in a post on X and said,“The guilty in this incident must face strict punishment.”

As per reports, the woman doctor had filed a complaint with Deputy Superintendent of Police in June this year, against PSI Badane, who had once threatened her in the hospital. However, no action was taken, as per a purported reply submitted by the woman doctor to police authorities in Satara district.

