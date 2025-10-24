Restopros Of West Houston Secures TDLR-Licensed Mold Remediation Contractor To Meet Growing Demand For Certified Indoor Air Quality Services

MENAFN - GetNews) When Houston residential and commercial property owners need mold remediation, RestoPros of West Houston now offers fully licensed, state-compliant services that protect health, property values, and meet all regulatory requirements-distinguishing them from unlicensed competitors.

Houston, TX - October 24, 2025 - RestoPros of West Houston, a premier property restoration company serving the Greater Houston area, today announced the addition of a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR)-licensed mold remediation contractor to its team, reinforcing its commitment to delivering state-compliant, professional mold remediation services to residential and commercial property owners.

The new hire holds full licensure under TDLR Occupation Code, Title 12, Subtitle B, Chapter 1958, which governs "Mold Assessors and Remediators" in Texas, and operates in accordance with TDLR Administrative Rules, Chapter 78. This regulatory framework establishes stringent standards for mold remediation work across the state, making proper licensure essential for legal compliance and optimal health outcomes.

Why TDLR Licensure Matters for Texas Property Owners

Texas law mandates that mold remediation projects exceeding 25 contiguous square feet must be performed by TDLR-licensed professionals. This requirement, established under Chapter 1958 of the Texas Occupations Code, protects property owners and occupants by ensuring that mold removal work meets established safety protocols and is performed by contractors who have demonstrated competency through comprehensive training and examination.

"Houston's humid subtropical climate creates ideal conditions for mold growth, particularly following water damage events," said Andres Herrera, Licensed Mold Remediator at RestoPros of West Houston. "Our investment in TDLR-licensed expertise demonstrates our commitment to not just removing visible mold, but addressing contamination according to the rigorous standards established by Texas law-standards specifically designed to protect the health of building occupants."

Comprehensive Compliance with TDLR Chapter 78 Administrative Rules

RestoPros of West Houston's licensed contractor adheres to all protocols outlined in TDLR Administrative Rules, Chapter 78, including:



Proper containment procedures to prevent cross-contamination during remediation

Documentation and reporting requirements that provide property owners with transparent project records

Adherence to industry-accepted remediation protocols that ensure thorough removal and prevention of recurrence

Worker safety standards that protect both technicians and building occupants Ongoing continuing education requirements that keep practitioners current with evolving best practices

Protecting Houston Property Values and Occupant Health

Improperly remediated mold can lead to recurring contamination, declining indoor air quality, and significant property value depreciation. RestoPros of West Houston's commitment to TDLR-licensed remediation ensures that property owners receive:



Legal compliance for insurance claims and real estate transactions

Health protection through proper removal of potentially hazardous mold species

Long-term solutions rather than temporary cosmetic fixes

Documentation that satisfies lender, insurance, and regulatory requirements Peace of mind that work meets Texas's strict regulatory standards

Serving West Houston's Restoration Needs

RestoPros of West Houston provides comprehensive property restoration services, including water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage cleanup, and now fully licensed mold remediation services. The company serves residential homeowners, commercial property managers, real estate professionals, and insurance restoration clients throughout the Greater Houston area.

About TDLR Mold Remediation Licensing

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation established Chapter 1958 of the Occupations Code and corresponding Administrative Rules in Chapter 78 to protect public health and safety by ensuring mold remediation work is performed by qualified professionals. Licensed remediators must complete approved training courses, pass examinations demonstrating technical competency, and maintain their credentials through continuing education.

