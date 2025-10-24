Nate Blum, Founder Of The Sorghum United Foundation, Auctions Extremely Rare Complete Spider-Man Comic Collection For $1.5 Million To Empower Farmers Around The World

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Nate's passion for comic books is a testament to the Sorgho Squad comic books, which have been brought to life by the Sorghum United Foundation."After 35 years of collecting, the Founder of the Sorghum United Foundation is parting with his full Spider-Man archive - including Amazing Fantasy #15 and a Stan Lee–signed issue - to raise funds for global agricultural education, innovation, and sustainability.

October 24, 2025 - What would make someone give up one of the rarest comic book collections in the world? For Nate Blum, Founder and CEO of the Sorghum United Foundation (SUF), the answer is simple: a mission bigger than himself.

After 35 years of collecting, Blum is auctioning off his complete collection of The Amazing Spider-Man - from the hero's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, through every annual issue and milestone - to raise $1.5 million for the foundation's work with smallholder farmers across the globe. The purchase will be fully tax-deductible, as all proceeds go directly to the Sorghum United Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit and recognized United Nations NGO.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a complete, ultra-rare, premium collection that chronicles more than 70 years of American pop culture and social history - featuring hundreds of first appearances, several CGC-graded editions, and a rare copy signed by Stan Lee himself.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” says Blum.“When you have an opportunity to do good, you have a responsibility to do it.”

A Comic Collector's Dream - A Farmer's Future

For Blum, this sale represents far more than a financial transaction. It's the culmination of a lifelong passion redirected toward a purpose: ending farmer poverty and building resilient agricultural systems through sorghum and millets - sustainable, climate-smart crops that nourish communities and protect the planet.

The Sorghum United Foundation works with over 100,000 farmers and agricultural communities across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Americas, and Europe, providing education, entrepreneurial training, and tools to increase productivity and sustainability. The foundation's efforts support both smallholder and conventional farmers, helping build circular bioeconomies that reduce waste and strengthen food security.

Through partnerships with universities, NGOs, and government institutions - and by securing seats on global committees such as the UN Committee on Food Security and Bioeconomy for Food and Agriculture - SUF is redefining what agricultural advocacy looks like.

“I don't believe that the 2% of the population that grows food for the other 98% should be living in poverty,” says Blum.“Farmers are the backbone of our world. They deserve dignity, opportunity, and prosperity.”

A Collector's Farewell to His Hero

Blum's Amazing Spider-Man collection has been 35 years in the making - a labor of love that began in childhood. From the first time he saw Peter Parker struggle to balance responsibility and compassion, Blum saw more than a comic book hero; he saw a moral compass.

“Spider-Man wasn't born rich or powerful,” Blum reflects.“He was just a kid trying to do the right thing, even when it wasn't easy. That's always stuck with me.”

Now, Blum is choosing to embody that same ethos. He is donating not only his collection, but also the years of effort, nostalgia, and personal value tied to it - all to support a cause that's feeding families and transforming communities.

The winning bidder won't just receive the comics; they'll become part of this story. Blum will personally deliver the entire collection anywhere in the continental United States, driving it there himself in a rented truck. As part of the experience, he will share a private dinner with the purchaser - a rare opportunity to discuss the mission their contribution supports and the people it will uplift.

“It's not just about selling comics,” Blum says.“It's about what this sale can do - the farmers we can reach, the communities we can empower, and the legacy we can build together. This is my life's work.”

The First Annual“Giving of Thanks” Auction

The auction will officially close on Thanksgiving Day, symbolically titled The First Annual Giving of Thanks - a day dedicated to gratitude and generosity. The foundation hopes the story inspires comic enthusiasts, philanthropists, and even the three actors who have played Spider-Man on screen to get involved and help amplify the cause.

With the Amazing Spider-Man series expected to hit issue #1000 in 2026 - and a new Spider-Man film slated for July 2026 - Blum's timing feels almost poetic. Spider-Man has always represented courage, sacrifice, and doing what's right, even when it's hard. In fact, Nate is challenging Marvel and Disney to work together with them in matching donations.

“Marvel has always reflected the human story,” Blum says.“Now, we get to write a new chapter - one where doing good in the real world is the most heroic act of all.”

A Message to True Believers

In many ways, this auction feels like a bridge between worlds - between the fictional hero who inspired millions and the real-world heroes who keep our food systems alive.

“I started collecting Spider-Man as a kid who believed in heroes,” Blum adds.“Now, I get to become one in my own way - by helping the real heroes of our world: the farmers who feed us all.”

It's the perfect blend of nostalgia, purpose, and humanity - a story that transcends collectibles and becomes a living legacy of hope.

Auction Details



Auction Ends: Thanksgiving Day, 2025 (The First Annual Giving of Thanks)

Minimum Bid: $1.5 million (fully tax-deductible donation)

Delivery: Personally delivered by Nate Blum anywhere in the continental U.S. Bonus: Private dinner with Nate to discuss the mission and the impact of the gift



Media & Auction Inquiries

Nate Blum Founder & CEO, Sorghum United Foundation

