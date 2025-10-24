Delhi Govt Allows Women To Work Night Shifts

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant policy reform aimed at promoting workplace inclusivity and employment flexibility, the Delhi government has officially permitted women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments.

The decision-announced by the office of the Lieutenant Governor and issued through the Labour Department-amends key provisions of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

Initially unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in July, the reform seeks to boost women's participation in the workforce and strengthen Delhi's ease-of-doing-business environment. However, liquor outlets remain excluded from the relaxation.

Employers now have specific responsibilities to ensure safety and compliance during night-shift operations, reports Business Standard.

Employers are required to provide secure transportation and adequate security arrangements for all employees working at night.

CCTV surveillance must be installed within the premises, with footage retained for a minimum of one month and made available to authorities upon request.

Written consent from women employees is mandatory before assigning them to night shifts, and no employee can be compelled to work exclusively during night hours.

Working hours are capped at nine per day and 48 per week, with a mandatory break after every five hours of continuous work.

The notification also requires employers to pay double wages for overtime and provide compensatory leave for employees working on national holidays.

Workers are entitled to all statutory benefits, including minimum wages, provident fund (PF), Employees' State Insurance (ESI), and bonuses.

Additionally, every establishment must set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to address and resolve grievances related to workplace harassment.

To ensure transparency, employers must display a copy of the notification prominently at the entry or exit points of their premises.

Establishments seeking exemptions under Sections 14, 15, or 16 of the Act must submit an online undertaking to the Labour Department confirming adherence to all safety and welfare conditions.

With this reform, Delhi joins a growing number of states-including Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu-that have eased restrictions on women working night shifts.

Experts say the reform is a progressive move for gender-inclusive labour practices, but its success will depend on strict enforcement of safety standards and robust monitoring to protect employee welfare.

