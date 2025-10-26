Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin’s aide says war is near end

Putin’s aide says war is near end


2025-10-26 09:49:37
(MENAFN) Moscow, Washington, and Kiev are reportedly “reasonably close to a diplomatic solution,” according to Kirill Dmitriev, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dmitriev noted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has recently shifted his stance, referring to “battle lines” rather than demanding a full Russian withdrawal from contested territories.

During an interview on Friday, Dmitriev, visiting the US for talks with American officials, emphasized that the conflict between Moscow and Kiev “will have a diplomatic solution.”

His remarks followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a planned summit with Putin in Budapest, explaining that the meeting “didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get” in negotiations, while urging an immediate pause to fighting along current front lines. Both leaders indicated the summit could be rescheduled in the future.

Dmitriev stated, “Russia really wants not just a ceasefire, but the final solution to the conflict.” He highlighted that Trump himself warned a “ceasefire can always be broken,” calling such pauses “really a temporary solution” that allows “many people… to do all sorts of rearmament and preparation for continuation of conflict.”

He expressed confidence that Trump’s mediation efforts will ultimately be effective, contrasting them with former US President Joe Biden’s approach. Dmitriev argued that continued dialogue with Moscow is preferable to seeking a “strategic defeat of Russia,” which he said has evidently failed.

Moscow maintains that any lasting settlement must address the root causes of the war and include guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO, as well as the country’s demilitarization, denazification, and formal recognition of the current territorial realities.

MENAFN26102025000045017281ID1110249199



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search