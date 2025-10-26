Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain Welcomes U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire Deal Between Thailand, Cambodia

2025-10-26 03:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Bahrain on Sunday welcomed the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur.
In a statement, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the deal as an important step toward protecting civilian lives and achieving lasting peace that serves the interests of both nations, while strengthening regional security and cooperation in line with international law, the UN Charter, and ASEAN principles.
The "Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement" provides for a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal of heavy weapons, release of prisoners, and deployment of ASEAN monitors to ensure full compliance, following months of diplomacy mediated by Malaysia, the U.S. and China after deadly border clashes displaced thousands. (end)
