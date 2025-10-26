Panama Is In The Process Of Becoming MERCOSUR's Gateway To The World!

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panama breaks boundaries and becomes the natural port of MERCOSUR, connecting Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay with Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. With its Canal, ports, and Colon Free Zone, the country is positioning itself as a strategic ally, opening new routes for trade, investment, and jobs for Panamanians. “Joining MERCOSUR is not a symbolic achievement; it is a strategic decision that opens the door to new opportunities for trade, investment, and employment,” said Juan Arias S., president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agronomy of Panama (CCIAP).

With trade exceeding US$564 million annually with the bloc's countries, Panama will now be able to access preferential markets, promote productive projects, and attract foreign investment, creating a stable and reliable business environment. Regarding the negotiations with each member country, Arias added: “Every negotiation will be an opportunity to defend what's ours, protect sensitive sectors, and make room for those that can grow with the bloc's support. There are no bad treaties; there are treaties that must be negotiated well.” The president of the CCIAP also highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration:

“At the CCIAP, we embrace this challenge and will be ready to respond to the National Government's call to support the negotiation process, contribute the private sector's experience, and actively participate in each technical roundtable.” This achievement reflects years of diplomatic and business work, reinforced by recent official visits and strategic alliances with Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. According to Arias: “This alliance will translate into more jobs, more opportunities, and a better future for Panamanians.”