Criticism Will Motivate Yamal In Clasico, Says Barca Assistant

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will be motivated by criticism ahead of the Clasico, said the club's assistant coach on Saturday.

Teenage winger Yamal has been in the spotlight in the Spanish capital after joking that Real Madrid "steal" and "complain" during an appearance on a social media stream.

Spanish champions Barca face Real Madrid on Sunday in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu, looking for a fifth consecutive win over their rivals.

"Lamine is a top player and I think (the criticism) will be motivating for him," Marcus Sorg, coach Hansi Flick's assistant, told a news conference.

"I hope we all see him tomorrow (give) the best performance."

The 18-year-old Spain international will be up against Madrid left-back Alvaro Carreras, whom he struggled against at times last season as Barcelona faced Benfica on three occasions in the Champions League.

"Lamine is always motivated and if I remember right, we won all three games against Benfica," noted Sorg.

Flick is suspended for the game after a red card last weekend during the win over Girona, with Sorg taking over duties on the touchline.

"Honestly, Hansi is missing always if he is not there because he's the most important part of the team," said Sorg.

"It's a disadvantage of course, (but) it's the same as (missing) players, we have to deal with it. Everyone knows what he expects and I think we will do it."

Barcelona will be without winger Raphinha, who has suffered a setback in his return from a hamstring injury.

"Raphinha -- every team would miss him but it is how it is, we have enough players and have to deal with it," said Sorg.

The assistant coach said Jules Kounde had trained on Saturday after a knock and may be fit enough to feature against Madrid, along with Ferran Torres.

Barcelona have several other players ruled out through injury, including Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo and Gavi.