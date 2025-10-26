403
Japan Urges ASEAN To Develop Free, Open Indo-Pacific Strategy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to advance a "free and open Indo-Pacific" strategy.
Concluding Japan's bilateral summit with ASEAN leaders at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, she said the Indo-Pacific strategy is a "cornerstone" of Japanese diplomacy and will be updated to match changing times.
Marking a decade since the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe launched the initiative in 2016, she added that Japan - under her leadership since Tuesday - will expand Official Security Assistance (OSA) to more ASEAN countries and deepen cooperation on disaster response and maritime security, while building capacity among like-minded states amid rising regional security concerns.
Takaichi also proposed a "Japan-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnership" to support training, governance frameworks, and the development of large language models, noting AI's potential to transform the region's economy and society.
Meanwhile, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said ASEAN-Japan ties rest on mutual trust and shared values, and that ASEAN looks forward to closer work with Japan on innovation, clean energy, and sustainable, resilient growth.
The 28th ASEAN-Japan Summit is part of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia from October 26-28, with about 30 regional and global leaders attending. (end)
