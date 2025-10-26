403
Kuwait Airways Signs Coop. Protocol With The Arab Open University
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways signed on Sunday a cooperation protocol with the Arab Open University (AOU) to strengthen bilateral and strategic relations between the two sides.
Chairman of Kuwait Airways Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan said in a press statement that the protocol aims to enhance operational efficiency and expand the range of services and options available to both parties.
He added that the agreement also seeks to exchange technical expertise to support the overall development of the aviation sector, improve operational systems, and share information related to public relations, corporate communication, media, academia, and technology in ways that benefit both institutions.
Al-Fagaan noted that this step comes as part of Kuwait Airways' efforts to build stronger partnerships with various entities, foster cooperation, and support the advancement of the educational sector while improving the work environment.
The protocol includes specialized training programs for Kuwait Airways employees in management, leadership, information technology, digital transformation, languages, communication skills, professional certification, corporate social responsibility, and research projects in aviation management and smart services.
For his part, Director of the AOU in Kuwait Dr. Salah Al-Hammadi said that signing the protocol represents a strategic step toward strengthening the partnership between higher education institutions and the national aviation sector.
Al-Hammadi added that the agreement reflects the university's commitment to professional development and empowering national talent through academic and training programs that meet labor market needs.
He reaffirmed the university's commitment to supporting state institutions in achieving sustainable development goals and Kuwait Vision 2035. (end)
