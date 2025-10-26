403
Kuwait PM Patronizes, Attends Airport Control Tower, 3Rd Runway Launch
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday held a ceremony launching the new Control Tower and Third Runway at Kuwait International Airport under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
While touring the site, His Highness the Prime Minister listened to a detailed explanation on the implementation of the project and its technical and operational components.
His Highness was also briefed on the modern air control equipment installed in the new Control Tower and checked the Third Runway established to receive all types of aircraft, including large new generation ones.
His Highness the Prime Minister said in a press statement that the opening and operation of the new Control Tower and Third Tower mark a quantum shift in the national air transport system and reflect the State's commitment to implementing its comprehensive development vision.
He underlined that the government attaches much attention to developing airports' infrastructure and upgrading their operational capabilities to bolster the national economy and facilitate air and commercial transport in the country.
The event was attended by Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority Sheikh Humoud Mubark Humoud Al-Sabah and several senior state officials. (end)
