Abu Samra Records Qatar's Lowest Temperature This Month At 16°C

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Abu Samra woke up to Qatar's coolest morning this month, with temperatures dipping to 16°C.

According to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), other areas that experienced lower temperatures this morning included Mesaieed, Karanah (Al Karaana), and Turayna, where 19°C was recorded.

While daytime temperatures remain relatively warm in some parts of the country, nights are turning milder. QMD noted that the cooler conditions are due to ongoing northwesterly winds.

The weather tonight will be mild, with some areas likely to experience haze or mist by late night.

QMD also forecasts that Abu Samra may see another minimum temperature of 16°C tomorrow, October 27, while Doha's temperature is expected to range between 23°C and 31°C.

Tomorrow, wind inshore will be variable less than 5 knots at first, then becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5-15 knots, gusting to 24 knots at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 5-15 knots, gusting to 24 knots in the afternoon.

Sea state inshore will be 1-3 ft, rising to 5 ft at places in the afternoon, while offshore will be 2-4 ft, rising to 8 ft at places in the afternoon.



