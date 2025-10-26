403
Kuwait Civil Aviation Chief: Control Tower, Third Runway Built To Global Standards
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed Sunday the new Control Tower and Third Runway project reflect strong state cooperation in executing major strategic projects in line with global aviation standards.
In a statement to KUNA, he said that the achievement reflects the national expertise and efficiency in carrying out large-scale projects at Kuwait International Airport with top technical and engineering quality.
He added that the government continues to support airport development projects to enhance Kuwait's position as a regional hub for air transport and logistics, noting that the tower and runway project forms part of a comprehensive master plan to modernize infrastructure and increase capacity.
The third runway will officially begin operations on October 30, with redevelopment of the eastern runway scheduled for completion by November 15. (end)
