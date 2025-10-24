Book A Cleaner, Set Up A Business: What We Can Get In 15 Minutes In UAE

Living in the UAE feels like having life on fast-forward, but in the best way possible. Here, convenience isn't just a perk - it's a lifestyle. Almost everything you need, from groceries to government services, can be done in as little as 15 minutes, often with just a few taps or clicks on your phone.

Forgot breakfast halfway home? No problem. Craving shawarma at 11pm? It'll be at your doorstep before your Tiktok scrolling ends. Even if you land from a red-eye flight to a messy apartment, you can have a cleaner on the way before you unpack.

In the UAE, the convenience isn't a future concept, it's the present. Fifteen minutes isn't just a measure of time, it's a lifestyle benchmark.

Here are a few things you can get done in 15 minutes or less:

1. Groceries at your doorstep

UAE residents can get fresh produce, snacks, beverages, and even kitchenware delivered within 15 minutes, thanks to quick delivery services from Noon Minutes, Careem Quik, and Amazon Now.

These services operate 24/7 in most areas, meaning you can get what you need anytime - whether it's fresh fruit for breakfast or detergent for last-minute laundry run.

For Noon, simply log ion to you account, tap '15 minutes', add your items, and checkout.

For Careem, open the app and tap 'Get Fresh Quik' to browse essentials.

For Amazon, select 'Now' for 15-minute grocery delivery.

2. Setting up businesses

Starting a business in the UAE no longer takes days of paperwork. Thanks to Basher, an integrated eService platform, entrepreneurs can set up a company in just 15 minutes.

Basher connects with multiple federal and local government departments, allowing investors to obtain everything from trade licence to Chamber of Commerce memberships in one seamless process.

The platform also offers helpful tools like a business set up navigator, which estimates setup costs and outlines licensing requirements. Once fees are paid and documents are verified, your licences are issued electronically - meaning you can immediately start doing business.

To apply, you'll need a valid Emirates ID, a UAE Pass account, and a UAE Pass digital signature (required only for L.L.C.)

3. Book a maid or cleaner in minutes

Forgot to book a cleaner before guests arrive? Or need help after a long week? In the UAE, you can arrange a maid or cleaning service in 15 minutes through platforms like Urban Company and JustLife.

These services go far beyond basic cleaning - offering laundry and ironing, pet care, dishwashing, kitchen prep, and even packing or unpacking assistance.

Whether it's a one-time deep clean or regular weekly help, the process is simple. Go to the platform's websites or open the apps, select your service, and confirm the booking. Help is on the way within minutes.

4. 15-min cities - the future of urban living

As the UAE's population grows and cities evolve, urban planners are looking toward a new vision - the 15-minute city. The idea? To make sure every essential - work, shops, healthcare, and recreation - is within a 15-minute walk or bike ride from home.

"A 15-minute city is a residential urban concept in which most daily necessities can be accomplished by either walking or cycling from residents' homes," Dr Eng Muhammad Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector earlier told Khaleej Times.

5. Dubai-RAK in 15 minutes

What if you could get from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah faster than your coffee order? Soon, that might be possible.

Electric air taxi operator Joby Aviation is launching a 15-minute air taxi rides between Dubai International Airport vertiport and Al Marjan Island in the first half of 2027. The service will slash travel time from over an hour to just a quarter of that.

In the first stage, the flying taxi will operate from Dubai International Airport vertiport to Al Marjan Island, which will house the multi-billion-dollar Wynn Resorts. In the second phase, the service is scheduled to launch from Al Marjan Island to Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE.