Ajman Cracks Down On Neglected Buildings, 'Unsafe Houses' To Boost Urban Appeal

Ajman Municipality has launched a sweeping campaign, obliging owners of towers and residential buildings to maintain the aesthetic appearance of their properties and repair worn-out or run-down facades along the main streets.

The civic body told Khaleej Times on Friday that inspections are being rolled out in phases, beginning with key streets such as Ajman Corniche, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Sheikh Khalifa Street, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Street. The campaign will later extend to other areas including Al Rumaila, Al Rashidiya, Al Nuaimiya, Al Jurf, and Al Hamidiyah.

The municipality has also begun demolishing and replacing old and unsafe houses in the city centre as part of the Ajman Urban Plan 2040.

Engineer Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, acting director of the Buildings Department at Ajman Municipality, said several dilapidated structures have already been identified and are being replaced with new modern buildings.

Ajman Municipality said the ongoing efforts are aimed at“strengthening the emirate's urban identity and aesthetic appeal, transforming it into a model city that embodies both tradition and progress.”

Boosting Ajman's image

The move is part of a broader initiative to boost Ajman's elegant and modern image in line with Ajman Vision 2030, which seeks to create a vibrant and sustainable urban environment that enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, director general of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said maintaining the emirate's visual identity and architectural harmony has become a top priority.

“Our inspection teams conduct regular field visits to ensure that all buildings comply with the approved aesthetic and architectural standards,” he said, adding:“Most properties in Ajman are already undergoing periodic maintenance and adopting eco-friendly facades that combine authenticity with modern design.”

Mohammed Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, director of the Municipal Inspection Department, said field teams have intensified daily monitoring of building facades and public spaces to preserve the city's civilized look.“Preserving Ajman's beautiful appearance has become a shared responsibility among residents and property owners,” he said.