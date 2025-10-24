India Starts With A Bang On Day 1 Of 4Th SAAF Senior Athletics Championships

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi (Jharkhand), Oct 25 (IANS) Prince Kumar, Sanjana Singh, and Samardeep Gill struck gold medals as India made a rousing start to its campaign at the 4th South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Ranchi, by clinching multiple medals, including three glittering gold on the opening day.

In the Men's 5000m race, India's Prince Kumar produced a stunning performance, clocking 14:22.17 seconds to secure the first gold medal of the championship. Currently serving as a constable with Uttar Pradesh Police, Prince showcased remarkable endurance to outpace Sri Lanka's Vakshan Vicknaraj, who claimed silver with 14:23.21 seconds. The bronze medal went to Mukesh Bahadur Pal of Nepal with a time of 14:25.25 seconds.

India continued its dominance in the Women's 5000m race, where Sanjana Singh clinched the gold medal, followed by her compatriot Seema, who took silver, marking a 1-2 finish for India in the event.

Adding to India's golden run, Samardeep Singh Gill, the flagbearer of Team India during the opening ceremony, delivered a commanding throw of 19.59 metres to win the gold medal in Men's Shot Put. Ravi Kumar, also from India, finished second with 17.95 metres, while Sri Lanka's Mithunraj took home the bronze medal.

In the Women's Shot Put, India's Dinesh V narrowly missed out on gold, settling for silver with a best throw of 16.14 metres, just 5 cm behind Sri Lanka's Ashmika Keshan, who claimed the top spot.

With a series of powerful performances across track and field, India announced its intent to dominate the championship, reaffirming its stature as the regional powerhouse in athletics.

Later in the evening, the 4th South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships began with great fanfare at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Morabadi, Ranchi, marking Jharkhand's return as host of an international athletics event after nearly 15 years. The opening ceremony turned into a magnificent celebration of Jharkhand's culture and sporting spirit, blending tradition and athletic pride on one vibrant stage.

The stadium was packed to capacity, with thousands of spectators gathered to witness the stars of the region. The march-past of the participating nations drew enthusiastic cheers from the crowd for every country, but the stadium erupted in thunderous jubilation when the Indian contingent entered, waving the Tricolour with pride and energy. Leading Team India was Samardeep Singh Gill, representing the country in the Shotput event, who carried the national flag as the Flag-bearer.

The evening's cultural highlight featured nearly 500 artists from across Jharkhand, presenting a grand showcase of the state's rich tribal and folk heritage under the theme“Culture Meets Courage.” The colourful dances, rhythmic drumming, and live folk performances captured the true essence of Jharkhand's traditions and enthralled the packed audience and visiting contingents alike.