Canadian Prime Minister Voices Readiness To Resume Trade Negotiations With US

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed today that his country is ready to resume trade negotiations with the United States, a day after US President Donald Trump announced the end of all trade negotiations with Canada due to television ads protesting US tariffs.

The Canadian Prime Minister told reporters that his country cannot control its trade policy with the United States and that it aims to double its exports to other countries due to the threat posed by US tariffs.

He added: "My colleagues are working with their American counterparts on constructive and detailed negotiations, and discussions on specific sectors - steel, aluminum, and energy - we stand ready to build on this progress."

Carney explained that Canada is capable of managing new partnerships and opportunities, including with "economic giants in Asia."

US President Donald Trump announced yesterday, Thursday, the end of all trade negotiations with Canada, accusing it of misrepresenting former US President Ronald Reagan's words in an anti-tariff campaign.

Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social: "All trade negotiations with Canada have been ended," adding that "Canada is trying to illegally influence the US Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in American history."

Last April, US President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, in addition to tariffs on specific sectors such as automobiles, steel, and aluminum, but suspended some of them pending negotiations between the two countries.

The US Supreme Court has set November 5th as the date to hear evidence regarding the legality of Trump's sweeping tariffs on global goods.