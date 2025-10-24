UAE: Variable Speed Limit System On Major Abu Dhabi Road Starting October 27

For a smoother traffic flow in the Capital, Abu Dhabi, the emirate's authorities announced that a new variable speed limit system on a major road will go into effect on Monday, October 27.

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) said that the variable speed limit will be implemented on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, urging motorists to adhere to the changing limits.

The move aims at enhancing safety on this vital road, as per AD Mobility.

Speed limits on this road will change in the following cases:



Adverse weather conditions

During peak hours

During events When road works are being carried out

Earlier this year, the speed limit on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street was lowered from 120kmph to 100kmph.