Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Al Khail Street

2025-10-24 02:20:37
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Police have sent out an alert about an accident obstructing traffic on Al Khail street.

The mishap occurred on Friday afternoon on Al Khail Street towards Al Meydan Bridge. The police urged motorists to be extra cautious and take alternative ways.

