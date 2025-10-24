403
Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Al Khail Street
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Dubai Police have sent out an alert about an accident obstructing traffic on Al Khail street.
The mishap occurred on Friday afternoon on Al Khail Street towards Al Meydan Bridge. The police urged motorists to be extra cautious and take alternative ways.
