'Journey Of Ambition': Sheikh Hamdan Lauds Emirates On First Flight Anniversary

On the anniversary of Emirates' first flight ever, Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, sent a congratulatory message, commending the airline's journey and its team's achievements so far.

In a tweet on Friday, October 25, Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: "Forty years ago on 25 October 1985, Emirates took off from Dubai on its first flight to the world. It wasn't just the beginning of an airline; it was the start of a journey of ambition that never stopped."

Sheikh Hamdan went on to thank Emirates' team led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, for their work, saying: Your dedication has made Dubai a global hub of connection and possibility, and your ambition continues to carry us to new heights".

"Today, Emirates is not only the world's best airline, it's a bridge that connects people, cultures, and dreams," added the Dubai royal.

Earlier on Friday, Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, extended a similar message, calling Emirates "A national pride that has transported more than 860 million people across the world (in four decades)."

The Dubai-based carrier started with an initial $10 million seed funding. Its maiden flights on October 25, 1985, used two wet-leased aircraft from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with a Boeing 737 flying to Karachi and an Airbus 300 to Mumbai.

Emirates, with an average fleet age of 10.7 years, has a mix of Boeing 777, Airbus A380 and Airbus A350 aircraft. It also has more than 300 aircraft on its order book.

On Thursday, it shared a video that shows how its fleet has evolved since 1985. Take a look: