Oasis Guitar Sold At Auction For $385K

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: An electric guitar used by Noel Gallagher, from British rock band Oasis, was sold in London for £289,800 ($385,541), auction house Propstore said on Friday.

The cherry-red Gibson ES-355 guitar is famous for having been damaged during the fight that led to the band breaking up in August 2009.

It was damaged by Noel's brother and co-Oasis frontman Liam, during a backstage brawl between the siblings at Paris' Rock en Seine festival, just before they were due on stage.

That performance was cancelled and Noel announced that he had quit Oasis.

In August last year the band announced they would be reuniting for a worldwide comeback tour in 2025, which they are currently completing.

The guitar was later repaired and sold for 385,000 euros ($445,000) at an auction in Paris in 2022.

This sale, which took place on Thursday, Propstore said, was well below the guitar's pre-auction maximum estimate of £500,000.

Also auctioned were handwritten lyrics by Noel Gallagher, sold for £75,600.

A pair of sunglasses worn by Elvis Presley went for £75,600 and Michael Jackson's white Fedora hat, worn in the "Smooth Criminal" music video, sold for £50,400.