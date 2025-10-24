Galadari Motors Triumphs: Wins Arabia CSR & Sustainability Award 2025

The Motors Division of Galadari Brothers has been named the winner in the Automotive Industry Category at the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards 2025, recognising its leadership in responsible business practices and social impact initiatives across the UAE.

Recommended For You

The recognition was announced at a ceremony attended by Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department, who honoured leading organisations for their sustainability achievements. Marking its 18th cycle this year, the awards drew 141 applications from 10 Arab countries, reaffirming their status as the region's oldest and most trusted platform for advancing sustainability and ESG excellence.

Since its founding in 1965, the Motors Division of Galadari Brothers has been a leading player in the UAE's automotive sector with an extensive portfolio of renowned global brands, including Mazda, Lynk & Co, OMODA & JAECOO, Kawasaki, Triumph, and Moto Morini. Anchored in the leading conglomerate's commitment to integrity and good governance, Galadari Brothers continues to demonstrate excellence in transparency and ethical operations.

The company maintains high standards through ISO-certified systems, customer health and safety initiatives and governance practices that promote transparency and accountability. An effective internal oversight mechanism and clear reporting channels further strengthen its commitment to integrity and stakeholder trust.

Environmental innovation has been central to Galadari's progress. The company is investing in initiatives such as solar rooftop installations, energy-efficient systems and dry-wash water-saving technology, achieving a significant reduction in carbon emissions and water use. Through responsible battery recycling and sustainable waste management, the company promotes circular economy practices that strengthen the resilience of the UAE's local supply base.

Reflecting its commitment to giving back, Galadari Brothers contributed Dh10 million to the Fathers' Endowment Campaign and planted 10,000 mangrove trees this year, reinforcing its dual focus on community welfare and environmental stewardship.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said:“This recognition reinforces our dedication to creating lasting value for people, planet and performance. At Galadari, sustainability is embedded in every decision we make. From sustainable operations to social partnerships, we remain committed to leading with integrity and contributing meaningfully to the UAE's sustainable future.”

This award underscores Galadari Brothers' broader ESG vision, integrating sustainability across all its divisions. Through strong leadership and a focus on innovation, Galadari continues to drive sustainable progress and set new benchmarks for corporate excellence in the Middle East.