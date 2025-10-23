ROHM Develops Breakthrough Schottky Barrier Diode Combining Low VF And IR For Advanced Image Sensor Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the development of an innovative Schottky barrier diode that overcomes the traditional VF / IR trade-off, delivering high reliability protection for a wide range of high-resolution image sensor applications such as ADAS cameras.

Modern ADAS cameras and similar systems require higher pixel counts to meet the demand for greater precision. This has created a growing concern – the risk of damage caused by photovoltaic voltage generated under light exposure during power OFF. While low-VF SBDs are effective countermeasures, low IR is also essential during operation to prevent thermal runaway. However, simultaneously achieving both low VF and IR has been a longstanding technical challenge. ROHM has overcome this hurdle by fundamentally redesigning the device structure – successfully developing an SBD that combines low VF with low IR which is ideal for protection applications.

The RBE01VYM6AFH represents a novel concept: leveraging the low-VF characteristics of rectification SBDs for protection purposes. By adopting a proprietary architecture, ROHM has successfully achieved low IR that is typically difficult to realize with low VF designs. As a result, even under harsh environmental conditions, the device meets market requirements by delivering VF below 300mV (at IF=7.5mA, Ta=-40°C), and IR less than 20mA (at VR=3V, Ta=125°C.) These exceptional characteristics not only prevent circuit damage caused by high photovoltaic voltage generated when powered OFF, but also significantly reduce the risk of thermal runaway and malfunction during operation.

The diode is housed in a compact flat-lead SOD-323HE package × 1.4mm) that offers both space efficiency and excellent mountability. This enables support for space-constrained applications such as automotive cameras, industrial equipment, and security systems. The RBE01VYM6AFH is also AEC-Q101 qualified, ensuring suitability as a protection device for next-generation automotive electronics requiring high reliability and long-term stability.

Going forward, ROHM will focus on expanding its lineup with even smaller packages to address continuing miniaturization demands.

Application Examples

Image sensor-equipped sets such as ADAS cameras, smart intercoms, security cameras, and home IoT devices.

Terminology

Photovoltaic Voltage

A term commonly used with optical sensors, referring to the voltage produced when exposed to light. In general, the stronger the light intensity or higher the pixel count the greater voltage generated.

