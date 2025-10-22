403
EU Considers New Proposal on Core Principle
(MENAFN) The European Union is contemplating a new proposal that would permit aspiring member states such as Ukraine to join the bloc without immediately granting them full voting rights, a move that would challenge one of the EU's fundamental principles, according to a media outlet.
Under the proposed arrangement, countries like Ukraine, Moldova, and Montenegro would not be able to exercise veto powers until the EU undertakes a larger reform of its decision-making system.
However, such reforms would require significant political adjustments to the EU's core treaties, a process that could span several years.
Supporters of the plan believe that it would enable Brussels to circumvent vetoes from countries like Hungary, which has delayed formal accession negotiations with Ukraine.
Hungary's objections stem from various issues, including concerns over how Ukraine has handled its ethnic Hungarian population.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed last month that Ukraine's inclusion could be the “coup de grace to the European Union,” claiming that the EU would be forced to reallocate “practically all” its financial resources to support Ukraine, while cheaper Ukrainian agricultural exports could “destroy European agriculture.”
The EU has ambitions to expand its membership to 30 nations by the end of the decade, as reported by Politico.
However, efforts to reduce or eliminate veto powers for current member states face significant opposition, not only from Hungary but also from countries like France and the Netherlands, which have concerns related to competition and security.
