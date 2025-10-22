Pakistan: Jaish-E-Mohammed Launches Online 'Jihadi Course' For Women Masood Azhar's Sisters To Lead

Earlier this month, it was revealed how the UN designated terrorist organization sponsored by Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed is preparing a women's brigade and has named it Jamat ul-Muminat. Now, a new exclusive document and details accessed, shows that the terror group has now launched an online training course to collect funds and recruit as many women as possible into its female brigade. The course is called“Tufat al-Muminat.”

After creating a women's brigade -“Jamat ul-Muminat”Jaish-e-Mohammed has now launched an Online Jihadi Course 'Tufat al-Muminat' to recruit women. Masood Azhar's Sisters and Umar Farooq's Wife to Lead, Each Participant Charged ₹500 Donation#Pakistan #pakistanileaks twitter/dxcWZOhSN5

In order to strengthen the organization and recruit more women into its female brigade. Under this course women family members of Jaish-e-Mohammed's leaders including relatives of Masood Azhar and his commanders will taught women their duties from the perspectives of jihad, religion and Islam. The recruitment drive via online live lectures is scheduled to begin on November 8. Through online meeting platforms for 40 minutes each day Masood Azhar's two sisters, Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar will conduct classes to encourage women to join Jaish-e-Mohammed's female brigade Jamat ul-Muminat.

Just as Masood Azhar is leaving no opportunity to collect donations and in his latest address at Markaz Usman O Ali in Bahawalpur on 27 September he had appealed for funds, now Jaish-e-Mohammed is also collecting a donation of 500 PKR from every woman enrolling in this JeM course and is also making them fill an online information form.

Earlier this month on October 8, Masood Azhar announced the formation of Jaish-e-Mohammed's women's brigade Jamat ul-Muminat and on October 19 in Rawalkot POK an event called“Dukhtaran-e-Islam” was held to bring women into the group. According to sources, since extremist social norms in Pakistan often consider it improper for women to go out alone, Jaish-e-Mohammed is now using online platforms to recruit women so it can form women's terror brigades alongside its male terrorist brigades modeled after ISIS, Hamas and LTTE and potentially using them for suicide/fedayeen attacks.

As part of Jaish's entire modus operandi each woman is being charged a donation of 500 PKR which also exposes Pakistan's hypocrisy while Pakistan claims to implement FATF regulations domestically groups it nurtures who were openly collect donations under the guise of markaz (centers) are now collecting under the names of online classes.

In its Newly formed Jamat ul-Muminat Maulana Masood Azhar has given command of this women's brigade to his younger sister Sadiya Azhar whose husband Yusuf Azhar was killed in Operation Sindoor. In the Shura, he has also included his younger sister Safia and Afreera Farooq the wife of Umar Farooq who carried out the Pulwama Terror attack in and was later killed in an encounter with security forces.