Trump, Modi discuss world of trade in phone call
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed on Wednesday that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump, who described the discussion as a “great conversation.”
“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings,” Modi wrote on a social media platform, referring to the Hindu festival of lights, which was celebrated across India on Monday.
“On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” he added.
Trump said he “had a great conversation” with Modi and noted that trade was a major topic of discussion.
“We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade,” he told reporters from the Oval Office.
“He (Modi) is not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that (Russia-Ukraine) war end as much as I do,” Trump added.
Reports indicate that India has significantly increased its purchases of discounted Russian crude since 2022, becoming one of Moscow’s leading energy customers despite ongoing Western sanctions.
