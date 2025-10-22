403
Magnitude 5.8 Quake Jolts Southeastern Philippines
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake registering a magnitude of 5.8 struck off the southeastern coast of the Philippines at 11:35 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), raising initial concerns over potential impact.
The tremor’s epicenter was located 103 kilometers (64 miles) east of Manay municipality in the Davao Oriental province, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). While the USGS assessed the quake at 5.8 magnitude, PHIVOLCS measured it slightly lower at 5.7.
Despite the intensity and relatively shallow depth of the earthquake, authorities confirmed there were no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries. Additionally, no tsunami warnings were issued following the quake, easing concerns for coastal communities in the region.
Officials continue to monitor seismic activity closely, urging residents to stay alert and prepared for any aftershocks. The area remains prone to tectonic movements due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a known hotspot for earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
