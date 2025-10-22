403
Netherlands, China discuss chipmaker Nexperia
(MENAFN) Dutch caretaker Economic Affairs Minister Micky Karremans met Tuesday with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to discuss the escalating situation surrounding chipmaker Nexperia, according to reports. The discussions followed Beijing’s decision to impose an export ban on chips produced at Nexperia’s factories in China.
After the meeting, Karremans stated that both ministers explored potential solutions and agreed to maintain communication. No immediate breakthroughs were reported, and Chinese officials have not yet commented on the talks.
The export restrictions came shortly after Karremans temporarily assumed control of Nexperia on September 30 under a 1952 law permitting the Dutch government to intervene in corporate decisions that could threaten national or European production. Karremans cited concerns that “crucial technological knowledge and capabilities” might leave Europe, while the ministry noted it acted after receiving “serious signals” regarding the company’s director, without elaborating further.
Nexperia, based in Nijmegen, manufactures essential chips for cars and household electronics. The company was acquired in 2019 by China’s Wingtech Technology. Its owner and chairman, Zhang Xuezheng, was suspended by a court on October 1, just one day after the
Dutch government takeover.
According to court documents, Zhang allegedly placed a large order with another company he owns in China, allegedly to relieve financial pressure, and attempted to dismiss key executives. The court determined these actions were not in Nexperia’s best interest.
The situation has been further complicated as Nexperia faces upcoming US trade restrictions scheduled for the end of November unless an exemption is granted, heightening the stakes for both the company and European supply chains.
