403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tropical Storm Fengshan Leaves Trail of Death, Floods in Philippines
(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Fengshan, known locally as “Ramil,” exited the Philippines early Monday after unleashing days of relentless rain and fierce winds, resulting in widespread flooding and impacting more than 130,000 people, local media reported.
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the storm has claimed at least seven lives, with two individuals still missing, as detailed in their updated Monday report cited by a local newspaper.
The storm affected approximately 37,825 families, totaling 133,196 people across nine provinces and 35 cities and municipalities.
Displacement numbers remain high, with at least 13,710 people forced to leave their homes. Of these, 7,511 are currently housed in 166 evacuation centers, while 6,199 have sought shelter elsewhere.
The Philippines faces frequent tropical storms, averaging 20 typhoons each year, making such disasters a recurring challenge for the nation.
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the storm has claimed at least seven lives, with two individuals still missing, as detailed in their updated Monday report cited by a local newspaper.
The storm affected approximately 37,825 families, totaling 133,196 people across nine provinces and 35 cities and municipalities.
Displacement numbers remain high, with at least 13,710 people forced to leave their homes. Of these, 7,511 are currently housed in 166 evacuation centers, while 6,199 have sought shelter elsewhere.
The Philippines faces frequent tropical storms, averaging 20 typhoons each year, making such disasters a recurring challenge for the nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment