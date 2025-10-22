403
Bolivia's Presidential Runoff Shifts Political Power
(MENAFN) Bolivia held a presidential runoff election on Sunday, featuring a contest between two right-wing candidates: centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz Pereira and former conservative President Jorge Quiroga.
According to initial results, Paz won 54.6% of the vote, while Quiroga received 45.4%. Although the ballots are set to undergo a comprehensive manual review, it is expected that the final count will closely match the preliminary figures, which were reported after 97% of the ballots had been tallied.
This election signals the end of the leftist Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) party’s two-decade-long rule.
The MAS party, which suffered a significant defeat in the August election, saw its candidate, Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo, secure only 3.16% of the vote—just enough to maintain the party's legal standing. President Luis Arce, who did not seek re-election, was notably absent from the race.
In the first round of voting, right-wing candidates dominated, with Paz leading with 32.1% of the vote, followed by Quiroga with 26.8%.
Samuel Doria Medina, a center-right business magnate who had led the polls for much of the campaign, finished third with 19.9%. Medina swiftly conceded his defeat and endorsed Paz for the runoff.
Both Paz and Quiroga campaigned on the premise of dismantling the current ruling party’s legacy.
However, their approaches diverged. Paz has promised gradual reforms, while Quiroga advocates for swift, significant changes and intends to implement strict austerity measures to address Bolivia's ongoing economic crisis.
