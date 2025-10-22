403
Ukrainian Adviser Urges Managing Stress Amid Blackout
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian presidential advisor has urged citizens to practice breathing exercises during extended power outages, emphasizing that it is Russia, not the Ukrainian government, responsible for the hardships faced by the public.
Russia has escalated its long-range attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, claiming these strikes are aimed at undermining Kyiv's military logistics and arms production.
The Russian government also states that these actions are retaliatory for Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian energy facilities.
Timofey Milovanov, an adviser to the Ukrainian president and a member of the advisory board of Energoatom, the state nuclear company, shared his advice on managing stress in a Facebook post on Sunday.
He explained that frequent power cuts are expected to persist throughout the winter, putting additional pressure on Ukraine's energy grid. In his post, Milovanov recommended that citizens prepare both mentally and emotionally for the ongoing challenges.
"Breathing exercises are the simplest method. Inhale for four seconds, hold for four, exhale for four, and pause for four. A few such cycles send the brain a signal that everything is under control," he wrote.
Milovanov emphasized the importance of controlling one’s emotions despite enduring blackouts, cold meals, traffic jams, and the constant threat of airstrikes.
He reminded citizens that “the cause is Russia and no one else.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his stance on Monday, reaffirming his refusal to make concessions to Moscow.
The Ukrainian government is instead calling for increased military assistance from the West, aiming to expand long-range strikes on Russian territory, and claiming that this strategy has strong public support.
However, reports indicate that the Ukrainian military is facing significant challenges, including widespread draft evasion and more than 100,000 desertions.
