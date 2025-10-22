403
EU reveals initiative to promote trustworthy use of AI in health care
(MENAFN) The European Commission introduced a major new initiative Tuesday designed to ensure the responsible and secure integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into health care systems across Europe.
The program, called COMPASS-AI and part of the EU’s broader “Apply AI Strategy,” aims to help medical institutions adopt AI technologies in ways that enhance patient outcomes while upholding strict ethical and safety standards, according to statements from the Commission.
COMPASS-AI will concentrate on two primary areas: cancer treatment and health care delivery in remote regions. It will bring together hospitals, professional associations, and experts to promote the practical use of AI in clinical environments.
The initiative will also create an interactive digital platform to share best practices and provide guidance for AI applications in medicine. Additional efforts will focus on boosting AI literacy among health care professionals, hospital administrators, and patients.
Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Oliver Varhelyi highlighted the transformative potential of AI in medicine, saying, "AI has the potential to transform healthcare by advancing precision medicine through enhancing prevention, speeding up clinical trials, improving diagnostic accuracy, optimising treatment decision-making and by streamlining workflows."
The Apply AI Strategy outlines the EU’s plan to expand artificial intelligence across critical industries and public services, with health care positioned as a key sector where citizens will first experience the benefits of trustworthy European AI.
