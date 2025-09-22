Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-21 September 22 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-21: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-21 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-21 on September 22:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BB 423775

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BA 423775

BC 423775

BD 423775

BE 423775

BF 423775

BG 423775

BH 423775

BJ 423775

BK 423775

BL 423775

BM 423775

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BM 894998

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BD 180901

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0399 0910 1960 1978 2038 2339 2448 4159 4301 5393 5474 6033 6383 6829 6976 7459 7856 8211 9685 9912

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2267 3023 3235 4328 6320 8415

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 200

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.