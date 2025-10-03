MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood and Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta reveals her go to food during her favourite festival, Durga Puja.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 'Teesra Kaun?' actress was asked, "What about food? What is your favorite Bengali dish during Durga Puja?"

Rituparna stated that food is an important part of the Durga Puja celebration.

"We always make Dal-Chal ki Khichdi with vegetables as bhog to offer Maa Durga, and then we eat it later. Apart from that, we used to enjoy street food-golgappas, sweets, rolls-everything!." she revealed.

Talking about the clothes she prefers to wear during Durga Puja, Rituparna shared that her most beloved outfit is traditional sarees.

"Traditional sarees are a must! Especially when we offer Anjali on Ashtami, wearing a white saree with a red border feels so special. Women look beautiful in sarees, and during Puja, it is almost like a ritual to wear them," the actress explained.

Looking back at some of her favorite memories from Durga Puja, the 'Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh' actress divulged, "Eating street food, hopping from one Pandal to another, and spending time with friends. We didn't follow any routine-mornings with school friends, evenings with dance school friends, afternoons with coaching classmates. We would just roam around and enjoy. Times have changed now, but those childhood memories remain very special."

Rituparna was further questioned, "Did you celebrate Durga Puja with the same excitement during your childhood?"

To this, she said, "We used to wait eagerly for Puja all year- counting when the schools would close, when exams would end, and when the holidays would begin. We would also count the number of new clothes we got. I used to compare with my friends-if they got ten new outfits and I only had five, I would complain to my mother! She would always remind me that she had to give to others as well, so I had to be happy with what I had."

She added that this year was very difficult for her because her mother passed away recently.

"Puja feels very different without her," Rituparna concluded.