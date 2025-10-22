Ice Storage Bins Market Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Prominent Vendors Ali Group, Follett Products, Hoshizaki, ITV Ice Makers, Manitowoc Ice, And More

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Storage Bins Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global ice storage bins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% from 2024 to 2030.

In recent years, the global ice storage bins market has witnessed a shift toward the adoption of modular and portable solutions. As businesses across different sectors strive to optimize their operations, modular and portable ice storage solutions have emerged as a versatile and efficient alternative to traditional, fixed-storage systems.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient storage solutions reflects a broader societal shift toward sustainability and the urgent need to address environmental concerns. As businesses and consumers alike become more conscious of their ecological footprint, the demand for energy-efficient solutions has surged.

The increasing demand for sustainability and energy efficiency in commercial operations is the reason behind optimizing ice usage. Many businesses recognize the environmental impact of their operations and seek ways to minimize waste and energy consumption. Advanced technologies, such as smart sensors and automation, play a significant role in optimizing ice usage.

Coldplate technology is rapidly transforming the ice storage bins market, bringing about significant advances and improvements in the way ice is produced, stored, and utilized. This technology represents a departure from traditional methods, offering enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. Unlike conventional methods that rely on air-cooled or water-cooled systems, coldplate technology utilizes a direct contact cooling mechanism.



MARKET DRIVERS



Hospitals rely on ice for several purposes, catering to the diverse requirements of staff, patients, visitors, and more. The multifaceted uses of ice in hospitals include providing beverages to staff and visitors, hydrating patients, treating injuries (such as swelling), and addressing physical therapy needs.

The surging demand in the food service industry has been a driver for growth in the ice storage bins market. This is due to the expanding global food service industry. The rise of quick-service restaurants, cafes, catering services, and other food-related businesses has fueled the need for ice to meet diverse requirements, such as beverage cooling, food preservation, and display purposes. The surging popularity of the upright ice storage bins market can be attributed to several factors that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, businesses, and industries. Some key drivers contribute to the increased demand for upright ice storage bins, including space efficiency, ease of access and organization, hygienic design, energy efficiency, and others.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



High initial and maintenance costs are significant considerations in the global ice storage bins market, impacting businesses and consumers alike. The initial cost refers to the upfront expenses associated with purchasing and installing ice bins. These costs encompass the price of the storage unit itself, as well as any additional expenses related to delivery, installation, and any required modifications to existing facilities.

Maintenance costs play a pivotal role in the economic feasibility of ice bins storage solutions. Regular maintenance is essential to ensure the optimal performance, longevity, and hygiene of the storage units. This includes cleaning, sanitation, and addressing any mechanical or technical issues that may arise over time. High energy consumption impacts both operational costs and environmental sustainability. The process of ice production and storage involves energy-intensive equipment such as ice makers, refrigeration systems, and conveyors. These components collectively contribute to a substantial energy footprint, which poses challenges for businesses in terms of cost management and adherence to eco-friendly practices.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global ice storage bins market is characterized by intense competition driven by several factors, such as technological advances, evolving consumer preferences, and the continuous pursuit of energy-efficient solutions. Manufacturers in this market are constantly striving to differentiate themselves by offering innovative features, high-quality materials, and enhanced functionalities in their ice storage bins. Furthermore, sustainability and environmental considerations have become crucial factors influencing competition in the global ice storage bins market. With a rising awareness of the environmental impact of refrigeration systems, manufacturers are investing in the development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient ice storage solutions.

Global players in the ice storage bins market are also engaging in strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers to enhance their market presence and gain a competitive edge. These alliances enable companies to leverage each other's strengths, share resources, and expand their product portfolios.

Due to the continuous competition in the global ice storage bins market, pricing strategies play a significant role in the competitive landscape. Manufacturers often engage in pricing wars to gain industry share, especially in regions with high market saturation.

Key Company Profiles



Ali Group

FOLLETT PRODUCTS

Hoshizaki Corporation

ITV Ice Makers Manitowoc Ice

Other Prominent Company Profiles



Atosa USA

Blizzard

Blue Air

COOLLINE

Direct Catering Products

Elanpro

Howe Corporation

KOLD-DRAFT

KROWNE

Maidaid Halcyon

Marmon Foodservice Technologies

Maxx Ice

MVP Group

Omcan

SEMCO

SIMAG

ThermoJinn

Trufrost and Butler Pvt. Ltd. Ziegra Ice Machines

ICE STORAGE BINS MARKET'S GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominates the global ice storage bins market, accounting for over 29% in 2024. The presence of well-established industries in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and finance makes North America a hub for cutting-edge developments and market leaders. In North America, the demand for ice storage bins is influenced by factors such as the thriving food service industry, which includes restaurants, hotels, and bars.

In the Europe ice storage bins market, the demand is influenced by the strong focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. The hospitality industry, including cafes and bars, drives the demand, with an emphasis on providing quality and chilled beverages to consumers. Furthermore, the popularity of outdoor events and festivals in various European countries contributes to the requirement for portable and efficient ice storage solutions.

Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are pivotal contributors to the economic landscape. APAC is known for its manufacturing prowess, emerging markets, and vast consumer base. The region is experiencing robust growth in sectors such as e-commerce, technology, and manufacturing, driven by a combination of government initiatives, investments, and a burgeoning middle class.

Latin America's ice storage bins market experiences a surge in growth due to the growth of the tourism sector and the vibrant nightlife culture in cities such as Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City. The warm climate in many Latin American countries leads to a consistent need for ice in both commercial and residential settings.

The MEA ice storage bins market sees a growing demand, primarily driven by the hospitality sector in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The hot climate creates a continuous need for ice in hotels, restaurants, and cafes. In addition, the increasing awareness of hygiene and sanitation in healthcare facilities further boosts the demand for ice storage solutions in the region.

Key Attributes:

