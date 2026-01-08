The Raja Saab Review: Paisa Vasool Till The End? Prabhas Impresses, But Climax Is Weak

The Raja Saab First Review: The Raja Saab, a Pan-India horror romance, stars Prabhas as a lovely youth whose life takes a nasty turn when a terrifying supernatural domain joins the plot.

The Rajasaab (Hindi) First Review: The RajaSaab will be released in theatres throughout the world on January 9, 2026, during the popular Sankranti holiday season, having been pushed back from prior dates.

This is Prabhas' first complete horror film, and early teasers and songs have generated significant pre-release excitement. The Raja Saab, a Pan-India horror romance, stars Prabhas as a lovely youth whose life takes a nasty turn when a terrifying supernatural domain joins the plot.

The RajaSaab film combines romance, terror, and action in a commercial mainstream setting, while also exploring a larger horror genre to appeal to audiences in other languages. Maruthi, known for his work on commercial films, takes on a new challenge with Raja Saab, a large-scale horror film.

Apart from Prabhas, The RajaSaab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu film debut), Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

The RajaSaab will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with the goal of reaching a large number of people in India and throughout the world. And today, we've received the first review for the Hindi edition.

According to a popular tweet on social media, The RajaSaab is a fantastic combination of horror, fantasy, action, and comedy. The tweet stated, "Director Maruthi offers a clear, compelling tale. #Prabhas shines with flair and screen presence in dual hues; #SanjayDutt is a full surprise package, and his face-off with Prabhas is clap-worthy." The RajaSaab, rated 4.5 stars, is a paisa vasool entertainment.

Just Watched #TheRajaSaab REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐4.5/Rating Story-A greedy young man tries to sell his grandfather's old mansion, only to discover it's haunted. What follows is a fun mix of horror, fantasy, action, and comedy, with surprises tied to the past and present-... twitter/pzHuleNaqF

- Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) January 8, 2026

The tweet further gave a review of The RajaSaab climax and emphasised, "First Half of The RajaSaab - Gripping, fun, and well-paced with strong setup and entertainment value. Second Half - Goes full mass mode. A few dull moments, but the momentum holds. Climax - The last 30 minutes are the USP power-packed, emotional, and crowd-pleasing".

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who has collaborated with Sanjay Dutt for the first time, is all praises for the Khalnayak actor and stated during a pre-release, "Sanjay sir... just your screen presence is more than enough. When they put a close-up on you, you completely consume the screen...When I watched his scenes during dubbing, I started forgetting my own scenes"