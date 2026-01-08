403
Dmitriev Criticizes Freeland’s Appointment as Zelensky’s Adviser
(MENAFN) Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev has suggested that Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s former deputy prime minister and newly appointed economic adviser to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, accepted the role in order to oversee Western financial assistance flowing to Kiev during its conflict with Moscow.
Freeland confirmed on Monday that she would step down from her Canadian positions to serve as Zelensky’s adviser on economic development, describing the appointment as “voluntary” and “unpaid.”
A prominent figure in Canadian politics for more than a decade, she previously held ministerial posts in international trade, foreign affairs, and finance, and served as deputy prime minister between 2019 and 2024.
Known for her outspoken criticism of Russia, Freeland has consistently advocated for increased Canadian support to Ukraine.
During her tenure as finance minister, she facilitated aid through various channels, including loans and multilateral mechanisms such as IMF accounts. Data from the Kiel Institute’s Ukraine support tracker shows that by December, Canada ranked fifth worldwide in total aid to Kiev since 2022, contributing approximately $15 billion, of which $10 billion was direct financial assistance.
“Not a bad business model: first send the billions, then take a job to control these billions,” Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on Freeland’s appointment.
