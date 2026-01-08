How To Clean Spinach And Cabbage Properly: Easy Home Tips That Work

Just rinsing with water isn't enough to clean spinach and cabbage. Learn easy home tips to remove hidden insects and dirt from leafy greens for safer, healthier cooking.

During winter, leafy greens are abundant. Eating them is healthy, but veggies like spinach and cabbage can have tiny, harmful insects not visible to the naked eye.

It's crucial to clean leafy greens before cooking. Plain water often isn't enough. Follow these easy tips to remove crawling insects from your spinach and cabbage effectively.

Worried about pesticides and bugs? Use vinegar. Mix 1 part white vinegar or lemon juice with 3 parts water. Remove outer cabbage leaves, cut, and soak for 10 mins before rinsing.

Salt forces insects out, and turmeric is a natural antibacterial. In a bowl of lukewarm water, add 2 tbsp salt and 1 tbsp turmeric. Soak greens for 10-15 mins, then rinse twice.

Always wash spinach before you cut it. Cleaning the leaves under cool, running water is best. Avoid hot water as it can make the leaves wilt. Use lukewarm water only.

Never wash a whole cabbage. Always cut it in half or separate the leaves before washing. This is important because insects and worms often hide deep inside the inner layers.