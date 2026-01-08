Three Indians Among Crew Of Russia-Linked Oil Tanker 'Marinera' Seized By US: Report

Three Indian citizens are among the crew members aboard the Russia-linked oil tanker Marinera that was seized by the United States in the North Atlantic, according to sources cited by Russian media. According to an RT source, the Marinera's crew is consists of 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, three Indian citizens and two Russian citizens.

The report added that the detained commercial vessel was chartered by a private trader under the flag of Guyana, carrying 28 crew members, including 20 Ukrainians, six Georgians - among them the captain - and two Russian citizens.

US Seizes Tanker Despite Russian Naval Escort

The US military confirmed on Wednesday that it had seized the tanker in the North Atlantic“pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court,” following a chase that began near Venezuela. The operation was carried out despite reports that the vessel was being escorted by Russian naval assets, including a submarine.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the seizure demonstrated that the American blockade on Venezuelan oil was in full effect“anywhere in the world.”

Washington has accused the tanker of being part of a so-called“shadow fleet” transporting oil for Russia, Venezuela and Iran in violation of US sanctions.

'Freedom of Navigation Applies': Russia Protests Seizure

Moscow reacted strongly, with Russia's transport ministry stating that“freedom of navigation applies in waters on the high seas.” The Russian foreign ministry urged Washington to allow the swift return of Russian crew members.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the detained crew“may be taken to the United States for prosecution,” indicating that none of those aboard - regardless of nationality - would be immediately released.

Leavitt also said Washington had deemed the ship to be stateless, a key legal justification cited for the seizure.

From Bella-1 to Marinera: A Ship Under Watch

The vessel, formerly known as Bella-1, had recently switched its registration to Russia, renamed itself Marinera, and reportedly painted a Russian flag on its hull. US officials say the tanker has been under sanctions since 2024 over alleged links to Iran and Hezbollah.

Last month, the ship had evaded an earlier US attempt to board it near Venezuela - shortly before a dramatic US raid in Caracas led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were flown to New York to face drug charges.

US Expands Oil Seizures, Tightens Grip on Venezuela

The US military also announced that a second sanctioned tanker had been seized in the Caribbean Sea, bringing the total number of vessels taken control of since last month to four.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said both ships“were either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it,” sharing footage of armed US personnel descending onto a vessel from a helicopter.

Since Maduro's arrest, US President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will effectively run Venezuela's oil sector, stating that 30–50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude would be shipped to US ports, with revenues placed under his control.

White House officials said proceeds from Venezuelan oil sales would go into US-controlled accounts and later be used“for the benefit of the American people and the Venezuelan people.”