403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s approval holds firm despite controversial Venezuela action
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s overall approval rating remains largely stable following a US military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, according to recent polling.
Public sentiment toward the intervention closely mirrors Trump’s broader job approval numbers.
The survey indicates that slightly more Americans support the specific military action to oust Maduro than back Trump’s general handling of Venezuela, though neither position garners majority endorsement.
Findings suggest Trump’s approval on Venezuela policy has shifted little compared to pre operation levels, continuing to align closely with his overall performance ratings.
Respondents show somewhat stronger support for the raid itself as a standalone event than for the administration’s wider approach to Venezuela.
While the intervention does not achieve broad approval, certain groups—particularly a larger share of independents—view Maduro’s removal more favorably than Trump’s overall leadership.
Hispanic respondents show divided opinions on the action, reflecting trends similar to the national average.
Public sentiment toward the intervention closely mirrors Trump’s broader job approval numbers.
The survey indicates that slightly more Americans support the specific military action to oust Maduro than back Trump’s general handling of Venezuela, though neither position garners majority endorsement.
Findings suggest Trump’s approval on Venezuela policy has shifted little compared to pre operation levels, continuing to align closely with his overall performance ratings.
Respondents show somewhat stronger support for the raid itself as a standalone event than for the administration’s wider approach to Venezuela.
While the intervention does not achieve broad approval, certain groups—particularly a larger share of independents—view Maduro’s removal more favorably than Trump’s overall leadership.
Hispanic respondents show divided opinions on the action, reflecting trends similar to the national average.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment