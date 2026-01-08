Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump’s approval holds firm despite controversial Venezuela action

Trump’s approval holds firm despite controversial Venezuela action


2026-01-08 08:10:16
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s overall approval rating remains largely stable following a US military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, according to recent polling.

Public sentiment toward the intervention closely mirrors Trump’s broader job approval numbers.

The survey indicates that slightly more Americans support the specific military action to oust Maduro than back Trump’s general handling of Venezuela, though neither position garners majority endorsement.

Findings suggest Trump’s approval on Venezuela policy has shifted little compared to pre operation levels, continuing to align closely with his overall performance ratings.

Respondents show somewhat stronger support for the raid itself as a standalone event than for the administration’s wider approach to Venezuela.

While the intervention does not achieve broad approval, certain groups—particularly a larger share of independents—view Maduro’s removal more favorably than Trump’s overall leadership.

Hispanic respondents show divided opinions on the action, reflecting trends similar to the national average.

MENAFN08012026000045017640ID1110572898



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search