Trump Claims Self-Defense in ICE Minneapolis Shooting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has declared that the ICE agent who killed a woman during a confrontation in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday acted in self-defense.
Video footage shows an immigration officer attempting to access the door of an SUV operated by Renee Good, who was shot multiple times as she attempted to drive off.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed Good had tried to strike ICE officers with her vehicle. However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey forcefully rejected that account, using an expletive to dismiss the federal narrative.
Trump expressed support for ICE personnel in a statement posted to his Truth Social platform. "I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch," Trump wrote.
"The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense," he added.
The president attributed the incident to "radical left" activists targeting ICE agents. "We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!" he wrote.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara informed reporters that Good's vehicle was obstructing a roadway when federal officers approached. "The vehicle began to drive off. At least two shots were fired," he said.
Good's mother, Donna Ganger, disputed claims her daughter participated in anti-ICE demonstrations. "She was probably terrified," Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune. "Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known," she said.
Trump initiated an aggressive enforcement campaign against unauthorized immigration upon returning to the White House in January 2025, pledging to execute the most extensive deportation operation in the nation's history. Democrats have condemned ICE operations in American cities as authoritarian overreach and the targeting of migrant populations.
