Global defense shares climb on Trump’s massive budget proposal for 2027
(MENAFN) Global defense markets rally after US President Donald Trump calls for a $1.5 trillion defense budget in 2027.
“After the long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars,” Trump writes on his Truth Social account.
“This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to, and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe," he adds.
Investor reaction is immediate. In US premarket trading, Northrop Grumman rises 6.8%, Lockheed Martin gains 6.7%, RTX climbs 5.4%, and Kratos Defense advances 6.6%. European defense shares also strengthen, with the Stoxx Europe Aerospace and Defense index up 1.4%.
Renk leads with a 3.6% increase, while Leonardo adds 1.5%. In Asia, Mitsubishi Heavy grows 2.4% and Bharat Electronics edges up 0.3%.
The announcement comes days after US forces carried out a midnight raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. American officials later charged the pair with narcotics trafficking in New York.
Since the operation, Trump has revived talk of acquiring Greenland and declared that Washington will take control of Venezuela’s energy resources.
